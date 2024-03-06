Animal rights activists in Horsham protest over pig farming

Animal rights activists were in Horsham today (Wednesday) staging a protest over pig farming.
Police officers were on hand as the group used loud hailers and waved placards outside RSPCA offices in Chart Way.

At one stage, doors to the building – which is also the head office of Horsham District Council and houses West Sussex County Council offices – were locked.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of a planned protest which is taking place in Horsham today (6 March).

Police were in Horsham today as animal rights activists staged a protest outside RSPCA offices over pig farming
Police were in Horsham today as animal rights activists staged a protest outside RSPCA offices over pig farming

“A number of officers are on scene to enable peaceful protest activity; any offences committed will be dealt with accordingly.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Both the RSPCA and RSPCA Assured care passionately about improving the lives of farm animals and we welcome input and respectful debate from all voices.

"We fiercely believe that we should all be working together for animal welfare and are open to ideas that can help us on our journey to move farming into a higher welfare future.

“It is difficult to think about the killing of farmed animals and it is critical that this process is as humane as possible. We share the concerns about using CO2 gas, and our welfare standards have requirements which help reduce the negative experience for the animals involved.

“We agree more humane alternatives urgently need to be developed, and we continue to urge the UK Government to follow the European Union’s lead to seek a phase out by prioritising investment in research into a more humane alternative.

“Every animal matters to us and we are working hard to improve the lives of farmed animals. Without the RSPCA’s work, farmed animal welfare standards would be lower, not just here in the UK, but around the world.”

