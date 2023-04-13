Are you thinking about adopting a cat or dog? Take a look at these adorable animals looking for homes in Sussex.
Wadars in Ferring, West Sussex, cares for cats, dogs, rabbits and other small animals at its rescue centre – so, whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, or you prefer a much smaller four-legged friend, there might just be a pet for you here.
The charity has been rehoming pets and rescuing wildlife since 1969 and has many adorable animals currently looking for homes.
For more information about any of the animals below, visit the Wadars website and view their full profiles.
All information and photos come from Wadars.
1. Boss and Blue - Yorkshire Terriers
Boss & Blue are friendly and affectionate Yorkshire terrier crosses, both aged nine months old. Wadars said they can be a little reserved at first when meeting new people and other dogs, but soon come out of their playful shells once they get to know you. Boss and Blue are not used to young children but are obedient, well-behaved and love their walks. They are looking for a home together as they are very attached to each other. Photo: Wadars
2. Max - 13 year old Bishon Frise
Wadars describes Max as 'one of the sweetest little Bichons you’re likely to meet.' He’s friendly, house-trained, is happy meeting both people and other dogs, but most of all loves sitting on a comfortable lap. Whilst Max should be fine around visiting grandchildren, due to his age, he is looking for a quiet, adult-only home in which to spend his retirement years. Photo: Wadars
3. Ace - three year old crossbreed
Ace is a happy, friendly boy with bundles of energy! He travels well and is friendly towards new people and other dogs. He is not used to young children and tends to jump up when excited. He also pulls a little on the lead and shows a keen interest in chasing birds and squirrels so would not be suitable to live with cats. Ace would suit someone with an active lifestyle and will benefit from further basic training. Photo: Wadars
4. Lady - five year old crossbreed
Lady is a small to medium sized cross breed who Wadars said could probably best be described as a slim Basset Hound, without the ears! She is friendly and energetic, good around other dogs and was used to being around visiting grandchildren in her previous home. She also likes to swim! Photo: Wadars