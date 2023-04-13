1 . Boss and Blue - Yorkshire Terriers

Boss & Blue are friendly and affectionate Yorkshire terrier crosses, both aged nine months old. Wadars said they can be a little reserved at first when meeting new people and other dogs, but soon come out of their playful shells once they get to know you. Boss and Blue are not used to young children but are obedient, well-behaved and love their walks. They are looking for a home together as they are very attached to each other. Photo: Wadars