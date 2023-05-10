4 . Tatiana - one year old Poodle cross

​Tatiana was found as a stray and needs owners with time and patience for training. She is looking for a foster home, but ideally one that will turn into her forever home. She is described by Arundawn as a 'delightful princess' and 'the sweetest little dog with a few quirks that need ironing out'. With a little understanding, Tatiana has so much to give. She cannot live with cats and hasn't been tested with children - she may be able to live with another dog with slow, careful introductions, as she can sometimes be snappy with unknown dogs in her face. An active home would suit her best as she is high energy and needs plenty of exercise. Photo: Arundawn