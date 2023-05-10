Are you looking for a loving companion to join your family? Take a look at these adorable dogs.
These dogs at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, are all looking for loving homes.
Take a look at the pictures below – maybe one of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you?
To find out more about adopting one of these adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.
All information and photos come from Arundawn.
1. Sprite - 18 month old Italian Greyhound
Sprite was sadly 'dumped' and on arrival at Arundawn was 'terrified of her own shadow'. Due to this, and her Italian Greyhound nature, she will always have a nervous disposition. She needs a quiet home with lots of space and a really good size garden to run around in. She loves other dogs, especially bigger ones, so much live with two or more in her new home. While she's not too sure on humans, she loves a cuddle but will shy away when she's unsure. Sprite also enjoys walks and food, and likes children. She is afraid of loud noises. Photo: Arundawn
2. Zoe - two year old Lurcher
Zoe is a lovely, young rough-coated Lurcher. Arundawn has described her as a great dog who needs a little guidance in being calm - however, her manners and responses to training have been promising. She has been with the Arundawn pack for the last few weeks and loves other dogs and people alike. She is not cat tested and and cannot live with children under eight years. Photo: Arundawn
3. Basil - two year old crossbreed
Basil is a young male crossbreed who was sadly abandoned. He is a lovely and affectionate boy and is looking for a family that can offer him training. He is dog friendly but cannot live with cats or small animals. He also hasn't been tested around children, but he can be strong on the lead so cannot be homed with small children. Photo: Arundawn
4. Tatiana - one year old Poodle cross
Tatiana was found as a stray and needs owners with time and patience for training. She is looking for a foster home, but ideally one that will turn into her forever home. She is described by Arundawn as a 'delightful princess' and 'the sweetest little dog with a few quirks that need ironing out'. With a little understanding, Tatiana has so much to give. She cannot live with cats and hasn't been tested with children - she may be able to live with another dog with slow, careful introductions, as she can sometimes be snappy with unknown dogs in her face. An active home would suit her best as she is high energy and needs plenty of exercise. Photo: Arundawn