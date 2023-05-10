Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Arundawn are looking for loving homes - including a Poodle, Cockapoo and an Italian Greyhound 🐶

Are you looking for a loving companion to join your family? Take a look at these adorable dogs.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th May 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:50 BST

These dogs at Arundawn Rescue, located near Horsham, are all looking for loving homes.

Take a look at the pictures below – maybe one of these dogs could be the perfect pet for you?

To find out more about adopting one of these adorable dogs, visit the rescue’s website and complete a pre-application form.

All information and photos come from Arundawn.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex!

​Sprite was sadly 'dumped' and on arrival at Arundawn was 'terrified of her own shadow'. Due to this, and her Italian Greyhound nature, she will always have a nervous disposition. She needs a quiet home with lots of space and a really good size garden to run around in. She loves other dogs, especially bigger ones, so much live with two or more in her new home. While she's not too sure on humans, she loves a cuddle but will shy away when she's unsure. Sprite also enjoys walks and food, and likes children. She is afraid of loud noises.

1. Sprite - 18 month old Italian Greyhound

​Sprite was sadly 'dumped' and on arrival at Arundawn was 'terrified of her own shadow'. Due to this, and her Italian Greyhound nature, she will always have a nervous disposition. She needs a quiet home with lots of space and a really good size garden to run around in. She loves other dogs, especially bigger ones, so much live with two or more in her new home. While she's not too sure on humans, she loves a cuddle but will shy away when she's unsure. Sprite also enjoys walks and food, and likes children. She is afraid of loud noises. Photo: Arundawn

Zoe is a lovely, young rough-coated Lurcher. Arundawn has described her as a great dog who needs a little guidance in being calm - however, her manners and responses to training have been promising. She has been with the Arundawn pack for the last few weeks and loves other dogs and people alike. She is not cat tested and and cannot live with children under eight years. ​

2. Zoe - two year old Lurcher

Zoe is a lovely, young rough-coated Lurcher. Arundawn has described her as a great dog who needs a little guidance in being calm - however, her manners and responses to training have been promising. She has been with the Arundawn pack for the last few weeks and loves other dogs and people alike. She is not cat tested and and cannot live with children under eight years. ​ Photo: Arundawn

Basil is a young male crossbreed who was sadly abandoned. He is a lovely and affectionate boy and is looking for a family that can offer him training. He is dog friendly but cannot live with cats or small animals. He also hasn't been tested around children, but he can be strong on the lead so cannot be homed with small children.

3. Basil - two year old crossbreed

Basil is a young male crossbreed who was sadly abandoned. He is a lovely and affectionate boy and is looking for a family that can offer him training. He is dog friendly but cannot live with cats or small animals. He also hasn't been tested around children, but he can be strong on the lead so cannot be homed with small children. Photo: Arundawn

​Tatiana was found as a stray and needs owners with time and patience for training. She is looking for a foster home, but ideally one that will turn into her forever home. She is described by Arundawn as a 'delightful princess' and 'the sweetest little dog with a few quirks that need ironing out'. With a little understanding, Tatiana has so much to give. She cannot live with cats and hasn't been tested with children - she may be able to live with another dog with slow, careful introductions, as she can sometimes be snappy with unknown dogs in her face. An active home would suit her best as she is high energy and needs plenty of exercise.

4. Tatiana - one year old Poodle cross

​Tatiana was found as a stray and needs owners with time and patience for training. She is looking for a foster home, but ideally one that will turn into her forever home. She is described by Arundawn as a 'delightful princess' and 'the sweetest little dog with a few quirks that need ironing out'. With a little understanding, Tatiana has so much to give. She cannot live with cats and hasn't been tested with children - she may be able to live with another dog with slow, careful introductions, as she can sometimes be snappy with unknown dogs in her face. An active home would suit her best as she is high energy and needs plenty of exercise. Photo: Arundawn

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:DogsSussexCockapooHorshamDog Friendly Sussex