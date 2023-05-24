1 . Jasper - eight year old Poodle cross

Jasper is an eight year old Poodle cross with bags of energy! There’s nothing Jasper likes more than to run and play with other dogs or cuddle up on the sofa with his owner. He also loves company and craves attention from his favourite people. Jasper e would suit an active home and has previously been used to living with chickens and teenagers. Photo: Wadars