These adorable cats, dogs and rabbits are all up for adoption at a Sussex animal rescue and are hoping to find loving homes.
Wadars in Ferring, West Sussex, cares for cats, dogs, rabbits and other small animals at its rescue centre – so, whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, or you prefer a much smaller four-legged friend, there might just be a pet for you here!
The charity has been rehoming pets and rescuing wildlife since 1969 and has many adorable animals currently looking for homes.
For more information about any of the animals below, visit the Wadars website and view their full profiles.
All information and photos come from Wadars.
1. Jasper - eight year old Poodle cross
Jasper is an eight year old Poodle cross with bags of energy! There’s nothing Jasper likes more than to run and play with other dogs or cuddle up on the sofa with his owner. He also loves company and craves attention from his favourite people. Jasper e would suit an active home and has previously been used to living with chickens and teenagers. Photo: Wadars
2. Scrumpy - ten year old Jack Russell Terrier
Scrumpy is a ten year old Jack Russell Terrier, who is quite sprightly for his age and loves his walks! He is a very friendly little boy who is happy around other dogs, cats, and even rabbits. Scrumpy would be suitable to live in a household with slightly older children (above 12 years). Photo: Wadars
3. Peggy Sue - seven year old Jack Russell cross
This little lady is Peggy Sue, an affectionate girl who likes sitting on laps. She is good with other dogs and whilst she hasn’t lived with children, she is happy around visiting youngsters. Peggy Sue is currently on a healthy eating plan to help her shed a few pounds. Photo: Wadars
4. Alfie - 15 month old Jack Russell cross Chihuahua
Alfie is a 15 month old Jack Russell X Chihuahua and is probably one of the nicest dogs you’re likely to meet, Wadars said. Alfie is well behaved, loving and affectionate towards people, and loves meeting and playing with other dogs. He has lived with cats and rabbits in the past, but is not used to being around young children. Photo: Wadars