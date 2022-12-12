Arctic blast in Burgess Hill: photos show families having fun in the snow-covered Mid Sussex town
Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards was out and about in Burgess Hill on Monday, December 12, to capture some of the snowy sights in the town.
By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago
Some families decided to make the most of the winter weather and venture out with their sledges or simply have fun building a snowman or two.
Steve sent the pictures shortly after freelance photographer Eddie Mitchell emailed in some aerial drone photos of Cuckfield, Haywards Heath and Ditchling.
To find out more about the snow situation in Sussex visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.
Page 1 of 4