Ardingly Rowing Club volunteer becomes one of only 500 Coronation Champions in the UK

An Ardingly Rowing Club volunteer has become one of the nation’s 500 Coronation Champions.

David Reed from Brighton was recognised by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort as part of the official Coronation celebrations in association with the Royal Voluntary Service.

The call went out earlier this year for people to nominate their volunteer heroes and almost 5,000 entries were received for champions aged 14 to 103.

Ardingly Rowing Club said David impressed judges with his years of commitment to the club, which included being captain, coach, and director of rowing.

David Reed from Ardingly Rowing Club has become one of the nation's 500 Coronation Champions

David said: “I am flattered to have been nominated, very pleased to have been selected, and delighted to accept. This is recognition of the work we all put in to make our club so successful and so friendly.”

David and the other Coronation Champions are now invited to the official Coronation celebrations like the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party. They will also get an official Coronation

Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.

Nominations for volunteering heroes who go the extra mile were made across eight categories. These were: supporting older people; supporting young people and children; crisis and welfare; community; sports, culture, and heritage; health and care; sustainability and the environment; and animal welfare.

Ardingly Rowing Club's David Reed (second from left) at the Staines Regatta 2022

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward. Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended.

“Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

People who would like to volunteer themselves can take part in The Big Help Out on Monday, May 8. Visit thebighelpout.org.uk to find out more.

Ardingly Rowing Club's David Reed (in red shorts) after winning in Brive, France

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS and thousands of vulnerable people in the community. Visit www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.

