The decision, which will be taken by full council at its meeting on Wednesday 20 July, relates to the creation of a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) under Section 67 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, covering certain areas in the park to deter anti-social behaviour relating to dogs off leads.

The areas recommended for inclusion are:

Tilgate (Campbell’s) Lake

Tilgate Park

Silt Lake

The Peace Garden

Lawn area

Tilgate Forest Golf Centre.

The smaller area covered by the proposed PSPO follows the council’s largest ever consultation earlier this year, which received more than 2,800 responses.

The cabinet report states: “This option ensures that high footfall areas and the key areas of concern (main lake, lawns and surrounds and golf course) are covered by the requirement for dogs to be on lead at all times, whilst also providing areas within the park for dogs to be exercised off lead. A reduced restricted area was also an approach supported by The Kennel Club.

“Comments from those not in support of the PSPO said they would support a smaller restricted area that still enabled them to let their dogs off lead, reference to the forest/wooded areas was mentioned frequently. Clear signage and a comprehensive communication plan will be required to ensure that all users of Tilgate Park are clear on what areas the PSPO applies to.”

The overview and scrutiny commission will discuss the issue on Monday 4 July and the council’s cabinet will debate the issue at its meeting on Wednesday 6 July. The Cabinet will make a recommendation to the full Council, which meets on 20 July and is where a final decision will be taken.

If agreed, the PSPO would apply every day of the year and last for three years. Anyone found breaching the PSPO would be subject to a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of £100.

The order would make it an offence for anyone to engage in any activity prohibited by the PSPO when asked to stop. Both the police and council officers would have powers to enforce the order and issue FPNs with the option to prosecute in court if tickets are not paid. The maximum fine is £1,000.

No dogs will be allowed in the children’s playground, Walled Garden or Tilgate Nature Centre. Assistance dogs will be exempt.

Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “Dogs attacking wildlife or harassing the public has long been an issue in Tilgate Park. We want to make sure that it’s a safe place for people to enjoy so have proposed the creation of a PSPO.

“The proposed areas where dogs will have to be on a lead are the key sites that came up repeatedly during the consultation. We’ve listened to residents and The Kennel Club and revised our plans so that dogs can enjoy some areas of Tilgate Park off lead.”