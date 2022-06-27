Crawley Armed Forces Day 2022

Crawley Armed Forces Day 2022 in pictures: Here’s how the town celebrated its heroes

Armed Forces Day (June 25) took place in the town’s Memorial Gardens this year and involved cadets, serving personnel and veterans from the Army, RAF and Royal Navy.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 27th June 2022, 3:10 pm

There were stalls, skill demonstrations, parades and concert bands on the day.

The Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart; Councillor Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Public Protection and Community Engagement; and Major Paul Furber all gave speeches.

Here’s a look at what happened on the day:

