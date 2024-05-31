Ark Blacklands Primary pupils hit the pavement for Walk to School week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Ark Blacklands Primary Academy in Hastings joined thousands of children across the UK for the national campaign which promotes the benefits of walking.

During Walk to School Week, from 20-24 May, Ark Blacklands challenged students to travel to school actively every day. The initiative, which is organised by Living Streets, encourages families to walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or 'Park and Stride' for the whole week.

Principal Natalie Rankin said, "Participating in Walk to School Week is an excellent way for our children to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while promoting a cleaner and safer environment around our school. I'm excited to see our pupils taking part in this initiative and experiencing the magic of daily walking to school."

Throughout the week, children recorded how they came to school. Classes with the most children walking, scooting or 'parking and striding' were rewarded with extra playtime.

Pupils from Ark Blacklands are reducing traffic congestion by walking to school

"This is also a great opportunity for our wider school community. We always encourage parents to leave their cars at home and walk with their children. As we enter the warmer months, the benefits are undeniable, from improved physical and mental well-being to reduced traffic congestion and pollution."

One of the school's Year 6 pupil councillors commented, "It can be really difficult to get to school, but with fewer cars, it has been much easier and safer. I hope it carries on."