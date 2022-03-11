Phil Sheffield, 58, is set to drive a van to Warsaw in Poland next weekend to collect his fiancée Yana and her daughter Irma, as soon as their visas are approved. They are currently sheltering with another 20 refugees.

He had previously helped Yana, 43, and her daughter Irma, 25, escape Ukraine just days before the Russian invasion. This is the second time they have been made homeless, having fled from the Russo-Ukrainian War in 2014.

Now, with the help of an army of volunteers, Phil is collecting essential supplies to take with him.

Just four days after Phil posted his idea on Facebook, he has amassed thousands of donations, which have 'filled out the function room' in the Grand Victorian Hotel.

"The volunteers are brilliant," he said. "They've separated the clothes into different piles for women, boys and girls.

"There are no men. Anyone between the age of 18 and 60 were not allowed to leave Ukraine. They have to pick up a gun and start fighting, whether they're trained or not.

"Husbands and dads stuck in Ukraine and they don't know if they are ever going to see them again."

Local resident Victoria Hill — who established the Crafting for Covid network during lockdown — set up a Facebook group to inform local residents.

The hotel was quickly filled with coats, thermals, non prescription medical supplies, non perishable foods, toiletries and baby supplies.

However, they still need more help.

Additional drivers have come forward but the group need additional vehicles to drive to Poland.

The volunteers have requested sponsoring from a local van company, as well as sponsoring for a ferry from dover.

Phil said they need 'at least' one Luton van, a seven and a half tonne van or two transits.

They are also asking for money towards petrol and travel costs, which can be donated via a GoFundMe page.

So far, £3,000 has been raised.

Children have been helping to organise the mountains of donations.

A funding raffle is set to be held at the Grand Victorian Hotel on Wednesday.

Victoria and Phil thanked the individuals and independent businesses, who have been 'incredibly generous with donations'.

Victoria, who works for a seasonal clothing company, said: "I'm out of work at the minute, so I had free time to help out and do my bit.

"The community spirit has just been amazing. One company donated £500.

"We have more than 100 people in the group helping.

"We started at 10am yesterday [Thursday] and we were there until about 9.30pm. There's that much stuff to go through.

"We are going back today [Friday]."