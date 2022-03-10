Nataliya Jeffries said her parents Zena and Fedir, aged 80 and 76, are based in Horishni Plavni in the Poltava region.

Their home hasn't yet been targeted by Russian troops but cautionary air raid sirens have been commonplace.

Sompting mum-of-four Nataliya it's a 'matter of time' before her parents are in danger, adding: "It's overwhelming and very stressful for them. The Russians are there but not as intense as they are trying to get to other places first.

"Nobody could believe it at first. It was utter shock for everyone. Thank god they have internet and a phone.

"They have air raids. There's no proper shelters as it's a new town built long after the war. The only place they would be able to go to shelter themselves from the Russian rockets and missiles and gunfire is the basement under the block of flats.

"I was on Skype a couple of days ago and there was a siren going and they had to go. I sat there for 20 minutes listening to the sirens. I cannot describe how I felt. I couldn't breathe for 20 minutes until they came back.

"I have four children [aged between 15 and 20]. It's not easy going through this, not knowing if your grandparents will be alive tomorrow. It's not a normal situation for anyone. It's war. It's a living nightmare that we can't wake up from."

Nataliya was among a group of Ukrainian nationals taking part in a protest in Shoreham over the weekend. Photo: Councillor Lee Cowen

Nataliya, who came to the UK 20 years ago, has been signed off work for three weeks, whilst she works tirelessly to get her parents to a safe place.

"Focusing on anything else is impossible when I'm trying to work out the location of my parents whilst their country is under fire," Nataliya said.

"They are trying to cross the border on their own. They've never done that.

"Last time they came here was ten years ago. It's really difficult for them and very scary for me. What if I lose them when they cross the border?

Elizabeth, 15, said the situation 'seems to be getting worse' everyday and called for additional support for Ukraine.

"They are not in the best health. My mother had a stroke some time ago and my father had an operation on his kidneys.

"We've been trying to do something about the evacuation. They are going to hopefully get on a bus, which will take them the whole way across Ukraine to the border."

The terrified mum said it has been a battle trying to fulfill the requirements for her parents to travel to England and is now considering sending her parents to Portugal.

Nataliya said: "My parents are very old and they don't speak English so can't do it themselves. I tried to fill out their applications but it's very difficult.

"The requirements of the visa centre have made it harder, telling us we need to pay for a translator

"I cannot imagine my parents sitting somewhere in Poland for weeks until they are allowed to come in this country. There will probably be no where to stay.

"There's no route. Nobody will tell you where the bus goes or how long it takes. I'm really heartbroken, it's devastating."

Nataliya called on the government to 'simplify the requirements', adding: "They should let them come here with passports and documents they have, not translated.

"We can sort everything out whilst they're here, not in Poland.

"It would be at least two days sitting on the bus across Ukraine.

"They have everything. Documents, their house, money. Lots of people have nothing. How are they going to fulfil the requirements, I'm not sure."

Nataliya said her parents were due to leave their home at 7am this morning (Thursday, March 10).

"They still think they are coming back next week or next month," she said. "You can hope but at the same time you look at their faces and think they might never come back.

"It's shock, confusion, disbelief and anger. This is all they have. They are happy in their little town and house. They don't want to leave."

Nataliya and her daughter, Elizabeth, were among a group of Ukrainian nationals who spoke of their family's trauma during a protest in Shoreham over the weekend.

She said: "This all needs to stop.

"There needs to be a big change to help Ukraine.

"I have been trying to get across how it is affecting people and how scary it can actually be. Some people aren't really taking it as seriously as they should be.

"It's not a joke or something that'll be over in a day.

"There's been assemblies about the war at school and my sister is collecting donations."

Nataliya said it 'breaks my heart' to see how the situation is affecting her children, adding: "They are living through this. This is part of their daily routine now. It gets harder everyday."