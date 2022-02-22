Arrests made in Eastbourne for offences including controlling and coercive behaviour

A number of arrests were made in Eastbourne on the weekend for offences including controlling and coercive behaviour.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 12:50 pm

A number of arrests were made in Eastbourne on the weekend for offences including controlling and coercive behaviour.

Police said other offences included ABH, common assault and drink driving.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Domestic abuse can affect people from all walks of life and in many different ways.

The view over Eastbourne seafront SUS-210519-151342001

“Our website offers a range of advice and support to spot the signs of domestic abuse, as well as how to report it.

“Remember you are not alone, if you do not want or can’t speak to the police you can find local support organisations online by searching SAFE:SPACE SUSSEX.”

Officers said residents can also find out if a partner has a history of domestic violence or abuse under Clare’s Law.

Read this:

Support for domestic abuse victims is backed by Wealden MP

Sussex Police receives funding to combat domestic abuse

Company to provide support for victims of domestic abuse in East Sussex