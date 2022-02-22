Arrests made in Eastbourne for offences including controlling and coercive behaviour

A number of arrests were made in Eastbourne on the weekend for offences including controlling and coercive behaviour.

Police said other offences included ABH, common assault and drink driving.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Domestic abuse can affect people from all walks of life and in many different ways.

The view over Eastbourne seafront SUS-210519-151342001

“Our website offers a range of advice and support to spot the signs of domestic abuse, as well as how to report it.

“Remember you are not alone, if you do not want or can’t speak to the police you can find local support organisations online by searching SAFE:SPACE SUSSEX.”

Officers said residents can also find out if a partner has a history of domestic violence or abuse under Clare’s Law.