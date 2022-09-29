Arsenal loving Hastings Old Town priest retires

He was presented with an Arsenal team shirt as part of of his leaving gifts.

Mr Hunt, 64, who lives in Hastings, has been priest-in-charge at St Clements and All Saints churches for two years from September 2020. He came out of retirement to work with the parish on a part-time basis.

Mr Hunt, who sometimes mentioned results during a service and once scheduled a church meeting early so he could catch kick-off, bows out on a high with Arsenal currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reverend Paul Hunt is presented with an Arsenal away shirt as leaving gift

Mr Hunt was formerly senior chaplain of Emanuel School, London, and a Priest-in-Ordinary to the Queen. He was presented with gifts at a buffet lunch. His last act was to welcome new choristers Lily and Twinkle.

