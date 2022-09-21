The pub has enjoyed a rise in popularity recently with real ale drinkers, thanks to it offering a good selection of different beers. The understanding is that it will continue as a pub serving the local community in the Silverhill and Hollington area of town.

The pub has separate public and saloon bars and walled beer garden.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-storey corner plot public house was sold by Hereford based auctioneers Sidney Phillips. Regional Valuations Manager, Robert Cockayne, commented: “Given the current negative press around pubs struggling to keep their doors open, this might lift people’s confidence a bit.

The Duke at Silverhill, St Leonards

"St Leonards-on-Sea is undergoing a revival, becoming ever more popular with residents seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of London and larger commuter towns including Tunbridge Wells and Brighton, evident from the strong levels of interest we experienced handling this sale.”