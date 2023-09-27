Art installation by Turner Prize shortlisted artist appears at Eastbourne Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The installation ‘I Don’t Have Another Land’ has appeared at the library ahead of Eastbourne hosting this year’s Turner Prize.

I Don’t Have Another Land is a contemporary text sculpture by the internationally renowned and Turner Prize-shortlisted artist Nathan Coley which was originally commissioned and installed outside Charleston in Firle.

In a plaque outside the sculpture it says: “Coley creates these monumental sculptures using existing phrases that come from overheard conversations, song lyrics, news report, books or any found text.

"I Don’t Have Another Land was a piece of graffiti found on a wall in Jerusalem in the early 2000s. The phrases used in Coley’s artwork take on new meaning in each place they’re exhibited.”