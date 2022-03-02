Art scholars design bookplates for Christ’s Hospital school

The new bookplates were designed by Christ’s Hospital art scholars Ellen Warner, from Southwater, and Sarah Roberts, from London, who are now in their final year at the school.

Bookplates are printed or decorative labels pasted into books to indicate ownership.

The library has views over the school’s grounds which inspired Ellen and Sarah’s designs.

Ellen said: “I liked the idea of drawing the view from the front of the library towards the school buildings.”

Sarah’s etched and printed design features the view of playing fields and was inspired by pastoral English landscapes by artists such as Constable.

A small celebratory event was held in the CH Library to unveil and showcase the new bookplates, during which deputy head of Christ’s Hospital Luke Walters said: “They will be admired for years to come by future generations of CH pupils and that is very special indeed. We are immensely appreciative and grateful to Ellen and Sarah and hope they will return in years to come and see their bookplates still proudly displayed in our library books.”

