Coastguards Beach in Littlehampton and East Beach in Bognor Regis have once again won awards for the 2023 bathing season, Arun District Council has said.

Although the flags have been flying for a little while, on Friday July 7 a number of council members took a trip to the seaside to celebrate with an official flag-raising ceremony.

Leader of the council Matt Stanley vice chair Dr James Walsh joined councillors Bill Blanchard Cooper and Bob Woodman for the ceremonies, which took place on both of the winning beaches.

The flag is a nationally-recognised symbol of quality which reassures visitors they will find a clean, safe, attractive and well-managed coastal area. The awards are not related to water quality, however, and are instead intended to celebrate the quality and diversity of England’s coastline.

Bognor Regis beach. Photo: Connor Gormley

“Full credit goes to the hard work and pride of everyone involved in maintaining the two beaches to such a high level, including the foreshores manager and team, beach patrols, volunteers, and residents,” Council leader Matt Stanley said.

"The council are in regular communication with Southern Water about the water quality issues in the area, but these awards really do reflect just how much people care.”

An Arun District Council spokesperson added: “Staycations continue to be popular, so these awards serve to illustrate how much Arun has to offer anyone looking for a UK holiday destination in 2023 and recognise the facilities on offer, the foreshores employees and all the work they do to make your time on and near the beach enjoyable.”