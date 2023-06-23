Arun District Council has put out the a call this week for sites or land which might meet current or future needs.

The call is part of the Arun Local Plan, which was adopted in July 2018, and gives individuals, organisations, community groups, landowners and developers the chance to forward land sites within the district which might suit current need.

Sites suited to any of the following will be gratefully considered:

Housing (sites of five or more additional new dwellings)

Economic development (sites of 0.25ha or above or able to provide 500 sqm or above of additional floor space)

Gypsy and traveller Sites

Custom and self-build housing

Leisure and tourism

Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG)

Blue/green infrastructure - e.g., rewilding, natural flood mitigation, or renewable energy

The Civic Centre in Littlehampton. Photo: Steve Robards.

Previously developed land or existing Housing and Economic Land Availability Assessment sites are also eligible for submission. Residents do not have to own a site to suggest it for development, but they will need to supply the council with the landowner’s details so that they can be contacted, and it is recommended that residents speak to the landowners before recommending a site.

The call started on June 21 and will continue until July 26. To find out more about how to submit a site for consideration, visit Arun District Council’s website.

Cllr Martin Lury, Chair of the Planning Policy Committee, said:

“We are particularly interested to know if you are planning to develop the land within the next five years or in the longer term, from April 2023. Any proposed sites will be considered for a multitude of uses which could help to boost the local area and the economy.”