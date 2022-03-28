Arun District Council will be 'exploring options' for maintenance of Bognor Regis arcade with new managers

Arun District Council has pledged to explore different options for the maintenance of the Bognor Regis arcade, after a new company took on a two year contract to manage the property.

"The council will be discussing (maintenance issues) with our appointed managing agent and exploring options, whilst remaining sensitive to the needs of our business tenants who will be kept informed as discussions progress and any future decisions will be made in compliance with the terms of their leases," the full statement said.

The new managing agent, announced last week, is Stiles Howard Williams (SHW). It will be managing the arcade, alongside all associated services, for the next two years. This means SHW will assume control of all service contracts associated with the arcade, including: security, fire, cleaning, waste services and pest control."

The Arcade, Bognor Regis

The council has also agreed to replace the flat roof on the arcade. A spokesperson called the replacement, alongside other associated works, essential, and plans to work with the town's Businesses Improvement District (BID).

"We will be brightening up the areas of the arcade that we own with a fresh coat of paint to the ground floor, and some vinyl artwork to the first floor. We will also be pigeon-proofing where appropriate," the spokesperson said.