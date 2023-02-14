Edit Account-Sign Out
Arun planning application submissions – February 3 to February 10, 2023

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between February 3 to February 10, 2023.

Aldwick

AW/24/23/T: 94 The Fairway. Fell 1 no Norwegian purple maple.

AW/25/23/T: 1 Seabrook Close. Various works to 3 no oak trees.

Angmering

A/13/23/T: Angmering Medical Centre, Station Road. 1 no elder (G3) – fell leaving stump at 1m. 1 no sycamore (T4) – sever and remove ivy to 1.5m above ground level.

A/20/23/PL: Land to rear of 36 to 40 Meadowside. Erection of 9 no garages for non-commercial, domestic use (use class B8) to the rear of 36 to 40 Meadowside. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero-rated) as other development.

A/21/23/HH: 107 Downs Way, East Preston. Single-storey rear extension.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/13/23/HH: Ridgeway, Park Road, Barnham. Conversion of loft to habitable use including the installation of 2 x front and 2 x rear dormers.

BN/149/22/PL: Land South of Barnham Station, Barnham. Re-advertisement due to additional drainage documents. Variation of condition imposed under BN/142/20/OUT relating to the re-wording of conditions 6, 9, 20 and 27.

Bersted

BE/12/23/PO: Nursery Fields, Land North of Chalcraft Lane. Application to enter into a Deed of Variation to the section 106 dated 07-09-21 in relation to the self-build plots linked to planning permission BE/148/20/OUT (APP/C3810/W/21/3275040).

Bognor Regis

BR/16/23/PL: 7 to 7a Canada Grove. Construction of second-floor extension to form 2 no self-contained residential units (resubmission following BR/239/22/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (zero-rated) as flats.

BR/24/23/T: 2 Burngreave Court. Fell 1 no maple tree.

Climping

CM/4/23/PL: North Barn, Climping Street. Variation of condition 2 imposed under CM/6/20/PL relating to approved plans. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings.

CM/5/23/DOC: Black Horse Inn, Climping Street. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under reference CM/50/19/L, relating to condition no 4 – schedule of materials and finishes to be used for first-floor balcony (inc details of the railing), timber boarding (inc treatment) and proposed external doors and windows.

East Preston

EP/2/23/PL: 5 and 6 Woodbridge Park. Re-advertisement due to amended reference number. Replacement of existing windows. Insertion of French doors with side windows to replace existing rear living room window and creation of Juliette balcony. Replacement of existing communal front door and side window.

EP/9/23/HH: 1 The Framptons. Side extension.

Felpham

FP/8/23/HH: 2 Hedgeway. Detached flat-roof garage.

FP/10/23/HH: 4 Defiance Place. Single-storey flat-roof rear extension.

FP/11/23/HH: 2 Hercules Place. Retention of 1.78 metre high close-boarded fencing to north boundary and associated soft landscaping.

Ferring

FG/12/23/T: Home Farm House, 63 Ferringham Lane. 1 no Ilex Oak tree (T3) – crown reduction to leave height 6.5m and spread 4.8m.

FG/13/23/PL: Land between 11a The Grove and 30 Brook Lane, Ferring. 1 no 1-bedroom house along with associated parking and private outdoor amenity space (resubmission following FG/46/21/PL). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Ford

F/1/23/PL: Wicks Farm, The Glasshouse, Ford Lane. Agricultural and horticultural workers' accommodation, consisting of 14 individual units (56 workers), welfare facilities with associated landscaping and parking for a period of three years (resubmission following F/4/22/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 3 (zero-rated) as other development.

Littlehampton

LU/16/23/PL: St Catherine’s Court, Flat 10 Irvine Road. Replace wooden windows and patio door with matching UPVC windows and door.

Middleton

M/4/23/T: 4 Hadley Close. 1 no sycamore tree – reduce height to 7m, reduce north aspect to 5m, reduce south/ east aspect to 5m, crown clean and thin by 10 per cent.

Rustington

R/10/23/HH: 84 North Lane. Proposed two-storey rear and side extension together with a complete re-roof.

R/17/23/HH: 4 Waverley Road. Single-storey rear extension.

R/18/23/PL: 57 to 59 Princess Marina House, Seafield Road. Variation of condition following R/259/22/PL relating to Condition No 3 – materials and finishes.

Walberton

WA/125/22/PL: Spindlewood, Yapton Lane. Change from two pairs of semi-detached units approved under WA/79/20/PL on western side of site to 4 no detached properties. This application is a departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.

Yapton

Y/4/23/HH: 1 Railway Cottages, North End Road. Part single, part two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension.

For more information about the latest planning applications visit the Arun District Council website

Station Road