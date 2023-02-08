Arun planning application submissions – January 27 to February 3, 2023

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between January 27 to February 3.

Arun planning application submissions – January 27 to February 3

Aldingbourne

AL/9/23/HH: 27 Meadow Way, Westergate. Single-storey front extensions, single storey rear extension, two storey side chalet extension, 2 no front dormer projections to existing first floor and enlargement of rear dormer projections.

AL/13/23/HH: Hook Place, Hook Lane, Aldingbourne. Construction of private swimming pool and pool house. Removal of existing garage and replacement with new carport. Associated landscape works and reinstated access for maintenance. This application may affect the setting of a listed building.

Aldwick

AW/4/23/HH: 10 Carlton Avenue, Aldwick. Single-storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration/openings.

AW/12/23/HH: 25 Craigweil Lane, Aldwick. Erection of single storey front extension.

AW/17/23/T: 33 Chawkmare Coppice, Aldwick. 1 no sycamore tree (T1) – Crown reduction by approx 2m to leave height 10m and spread 7m. 1 no lime tree (T2) – re-pollard to remove all the new epicormic growth to leave height approx 7m and spread 2m.

AW/18/23/T: 1 Shipfield, Aldwick. Various works to 1 no Monterey Cypress tree (T1).

Angmering

A/1/23/PL: Land North of Water Lane, Angmering. Variation of condition following grant of A/248/21/PL relating to Condition 13 – hours of operation for the proposed works.

A/14/23/RES: Land South of Downs Way, Angmering. Approval of reserved matters (access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) following APP/C3810/W/21/3268934 (A/151/20/OUT) for the erection of 1 no dwelling and associated works (resubmission following A/218/22/RES). This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/9/23/PL: St Philip Howard School, Elm Grove South, Barnham. Single-storey teaching block with the provision of photo voltaic panels to the roof. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.

BN/12/23/HH: Hunters Chase, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate. Small flat roof dormer to front elevation.

Bersted

BE/3/23/HH: 29 Bedford Avenue, Bersted. Single-storey rear extension.

BE/147/22/OUT: Land at Heath Place, Bersted. Outline application with all matters reserved, except access, for the erection of up to 20 no dwellings.

Bognor Regis

BR/17/23/PL: Butlin’s, Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis. Variation of condition 12 imposed under BR/200/22/PL relating to the rewording of condition 12 to include updated Flood Risk Assessment document.

BR/268/22/PL: Ravenna, Richmond Avenue West, Bognor Regis. Two-storey extension and conversion of existing property to provide 8 self-contained flats with associated car parking.

Climping

CM/2/23/HH: Magnolia House, Horsemere Green Lane, Ford. Construction of detached garage.

East Preston

EP/6/23/PL: East Preston Depot, Station Road, East Preston. Alterations to site entrance and relocation of existing lay-by. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

EP/7/23/PL: Land North of 9 Lashmar Road, East Preston. Erection of 1 no two storey dwelling house. This application is in CIL Zone 4 and is CIL Liable as a new dwelling.

Felpham

FP/6/23/HH: 32 Wroxham Way, Felpham. Single-storey front extension.

Ferring

FG/5/23/PL: Village Hall, 90 Ferring Street, Ferring. Removal of roof tiles, and installation of solar panels on the south facing roof of the main hall. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

FG/10/23/T: Oak Lodge, 1A Little Paddocks Way, Ferring. 1 No. Ash tree (T1). Reduce height and radial spread by 1m to leave height 6m and spread 2.5m.

FG/180/22/OUT: Highdown Vineyard, Littlehampton Road, Ferring. Outline planning application for the construction of 112 dwellings, with all matters reserved except access. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Littlehampton

LU/3/23/PL: 37 Griffin Crescent, Littlehampton. Single-storey rear extension with balcony, rear dormer and change of use from a single dwelling to two flats (resubmission following LU/242/22/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new flat.

LU/13/23/HH: 25 Netley Court, Surrey Street, Littlehampton. Replace the existing balustrading on the rear elevation and replacement of doors and windows on front and rear elevations.

LU/15/23/L: 51 Western Road, Littlehampton. Listed building consent for internal alterations to bathrooms and re-decorate and repair outbuildings.

Middleton

M/2/23/PL: Lych Gate House, 67 to 69 Elmer Road, Middleton. Continuance of use without compliance with condition 3 imposed under M/92/20/HH.

Rustington

R/7/23/T: Cowdray Walk, Cowdray Drive, Rustington. Reduce over-extended branches from lower radial section of crown of 1 no London Plane by no more than 2m, leaving 6-8m. Crown lift to a height of 2.5m above ground level and 4m over road.

R/11/23/PL: Princess Marina House, 57 to 59 Seafield Road, Rustington. Change of use of existing Pavilion to cafe (Class Eb). This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

R/278/22/PL: Sterling Parade, 1 to 6 The Street, Rustington. Six no new flats, installation of new roof, windows/doors and external wall insulation. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Walberton

WA/2/23/PL: Oak Bank, Wandleys Lane, Walberton. Erection of 1 no new dwelling in garden land of Oak Bank with access from the existing dwelling (resubmission following application WA/97/22/PL). This application is a departure from the Development Plan and is in CIL Zone 3 and is CIL Liable as new dwelling.

Yapton

Y/7/23/PL: Paddock adjoining Stakers Farm, North End Road, Yapton. Erection of 4 no dwellings comprising 2 x 3-bed and 2 x 4-bed detached houses with associated garages, parking, landscaping and internal access road. This application affects the setting of listed buildings, affects the character and appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Conservation Area and is in CIL Zone 2 and is CIL Liable as new dwellings.