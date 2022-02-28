An appeal has gone out in a bid to recruit new trustees and volunteers to help disabled adults take part in various activities.

The group has been meeting in Littlehampton for more than 20 years and has been a charity since 2006.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Moore, project leader, said: “Unfortunately, if we are unable to recruit some new trustees, there is the possibility of us winding up the charity and that would be a tragedy for our disabled members.

Arun Sunshine Group has been meeting in Littlehampton for more than 20 years and has been a charity since 2006

“We provide recreational and leisure time activity in the interests of social welfare for adults with learning difficulties living in the Arun area. Our aim is to improve the conditions of life of such persons.

“Over the next few months, we will be losing some of our vital volunteers. We need to recruit a new chair of trustees, two new trustees and some new volunteer sessions workers.

“This is a great role for anybody that wants to progress in a career working with disabled adults, or for those who would just like to do something fun and rewarding.

“Our members come and have fun and are involved in a range of activities. As a result of attending the groups, we see individuals grow in confidence and increase their self-esteem, they can reach their full potential and develop relationships with their peers.”

Volunteer session workers support members aged 18 and over within the group or on a one-to-one basis, so they can take part in various fun activities.

No formal qualifications are required but volunteers should be reliable, honest, patient, enthusiastic, non-judgemental, willing to learn new skills and committed to the inclusion of disabled adults.

The group meets at Creative Heart, in Beach Road, Littlehampton, on alternate Sundays from 2pm to 5pm. Volunteers can expect a full induction and ongoing support.

Trustees meet four times a year to ensure the organisation complies with its governing document, including trust deed, constitution or memorandum and articles of association, plus charity law, company law and any other relevant legislation or regulations.

SEE ALSO: Littlehampton family brave the shave in memory of late wife and mother

A full description of each role can be found on the Voluntary Action Arun and Chichester website at ww.vaac.org.uk under the Opportunities section.

Further information and application forms are also available at arunsunshine.org.uk.