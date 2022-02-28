Ivan Greer, 51, joined Littlehampton RNLI in 1991 as trainee crew. He then qualified as crew and has since qualified as a helm – a role in which he is responsible for the lifeboat during shouts and training sessions.

Ivan is also one of the station’s mechanics who makes sure that the station’s two lifeboats are maintained and ready for service.

Ivan, who works for Arun District Council, said: “I initially became a volunteer with Littlehampton RNLI because I spent most of my youth in the Sea Scouts and thought it would be a good way to serve the community.

Ivan Greer is celebrating an incredible 30 years of service as a volunteer at Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station

“It has been a great experience over the last 30 years to serve the local community and help people that get into trouble at sea.”

Ivan has also been involved in countless shouts during his time with Littlehampton RNLI, but it was his very first search and rescue mission that sticks in his mind the most. He said: “I was sitting in my Nan’s house with my pager.

“For some reason, my pager didn’t work, because it was only when I heard the maroons going off at the lifeboat station that I knew we had a shout.

“I rushed to the station, and we spent several hours at sea searching for a small fishing boat with three people aboard.”

The RNLI said that despite Ivan’s extraordinary commitment and service to the community, he has no plans to stop his volunteering work for the charity. Ivan said he will keep volunteering for Littlehampton RNLI for as long as he is able.

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI’s Lifeboat operations manager, said: “When Ivan joined us, he quickly became an ever-present, and he continues to be central to the running of our lifeboat station with later generations of crew learning from his experience.

“It’s great to see Ivan receive recognition for the time and commitment that he has devoted to the RNLI.”