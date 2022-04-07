Arun Wellbeing Service approved for five more years of funding

The Arun Wellbeing Service has been helping residents keep fit, happy and health since 2009, and funding has just been approved for another five years.

A £414,024 grant has been secured to help the service continue to provide advice and support to residents looking to make positive lifestyle changes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service has historically helped residents take up gentle exercise, cut down on drinking, quit smoking and improve their diets. Provided in tandem with West Sussex County Council, it constitutes part of the West Sussex Wellbeing Programme – a partnership between West Sussex Public Health and district across the county.

The Arun District Council Civic Centre

Some of the funding - £30,000 - has already been earmarked to deliver a falls prevention programme with Age UK and Freedom Leisure. A further £10,000 per year will go to Freedom Leisure to run an activities programme across the country.

"The Arun Wellbeing Service plays a vital role in addressing local health inequalities and supporting residents to lead a happier, healthier life," said Councillor Jacky Pendleton, chair of the Housing and Wellbeing Committee and deputy leader of the Council, said.

"I’ve seen first-hand the real difference the service makes to people’s wellbeing so we’re delighted to support the service and see that great work continue for at least another five years.”