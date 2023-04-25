Arundel and Littlehampton Scout District march for St George's Day – in pictures

The whole of the Arundel and Littlehampton Scout District marched through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral, where a special service was held to mark St George’s Day on Sunday and the Scouting movement.

The service theme was 'Hero's of our time' – Florence Nightingale, Stephen Hawking, Tim Peake and David Attenborough together with a real St George who courageously fought a real dragon.

Prue Payne, district secretary, said: “The younger Scouting members being the squirrels and beaver Scouts were enthralled seeing a real knight and dragon. The other heroes were portrayed when Florence Nightingale shone her lamp at the cub Scouts; planets circled the cathedral before the space ship piloted by Tim Peake flew over the congregation.

"Birds and animals portrayed Sir David Attenborough.

“The youngest member of the district, a six-year-old 'Squirrel Scout', had his flag blessed and then proudly carried it through the streets of Arundel together with flags from all scout units within the district."

1 . St George's Day parade Arundel & Littlehampton Scout District march through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral where a special service was held to celebrate St George's Day and Scouting. Photo: Lilla WMPhoto

