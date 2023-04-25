Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Arundel and Littlehampton Scout District march for St George's Day – in pictures

The whole of the Arundel and Littlehampton Scout District marched through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral, where a special service was held to mark St George’s Day on Sunday and the Scouting movement.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

The service theme was 'Hero's of our time' – Florence Nightingale, Stephen Hawking, Tim Peake and David Attenborough together with a real St George who courageously fought a real dragon.

Prue Payne, district secretary, said: “The younger Scouting members being the squirrels and beaver Scouts were enthralled seeing a real knight and dragon. The other heroes were portrayed when Florence Nightingale shone her lamp at the cub Scouts; planets circled the cathedral before the space ship piloted by Tim Peake flew over the congregation.

HAVE YOU READ? Lidl Sussex expansion announced – 34 new stores planned

"Birds and animals portrayed Sir David Attenborough.

“The youngest member of the district, a six-year-old 'Squirrel Scout', had his flag blessed and then proudly carried it through the streets of Arundel together with flags from all scout units within the district."

Arundel & Littlehampton Scout District march through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral where a special service was held to celebrate St George's Day and Scouting.

1. St George's Day parade

Arundel & Littlehampton Scout District march through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral where a special service was held to celebrate St George's Day and Scouting. Photo: Lilla WMPhoto

Arundel & Littlehampton Scout District march through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral where a special service was held to celebrate St George's Day and Scouting.

2. St George's Day parade

Arundel & Littlehampton Scout District march through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral where a special service was held to celebrate St George's Day and Scouting. Photo: Lilla WMPhoto

Arundel & Littlehampton Scout District march through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral where a special service was held to celebrate St George's Day and Scouting.

3. St George's Day parade

Arundel & Littlehampton Scout District march through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral where a special service was held to celebrate St George's Day and Scouting. Photo: Lilla WMPhoto

Arundel & Littlehampton Scout District march through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral where a special service was held to celebrate St George's Day and Scouting.

4. St George's Day parade

Arundel & Littlehampton Scout District march through the streets of Arundel to the Cathedral where a special service was held to celebrate St George's Day and Scouting. Photo: Lilla WMPhoto

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:ArundelCathedralDavid AttenboroughTim Peake