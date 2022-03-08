An event held at the King’s Arms on Saturday was part of the effort to support the Red Cross Disasters Emergency Commitee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with musicians, poets, musicians and more performing.

Alison Malcomson, whose husband Charlie has been the landlord at the pub for 25 years, said: “It was amazing, the whole town has been so supportive. We don’t know how much has been raised yet, but we should have counted up the total in a few days.”

The community fundraising effort was started by a small group of people last week, including Krisztina Hall and her husband Will. It is hoped the funds raised at the weekend, which included an event at The Red Lion on Sunday, will get help to the people who need it most as quickly as possible.

Alison added: “We were so glad to be able to help, as we’ve been here for so long and the town is so important to us. We were so glad to be able to help people who are in the midst of this awful tragedy and such horrors. It’s been a small glow of hope and it was heartwarming.” As well as the busy events, the Uraine’s blue and yellow flag was flown throughout the town.

