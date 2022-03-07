Charlie Cooper, 41, grandson of the iconic car's creator — the late John Cooper from Clapham in West Sussex — has donated the vehicle.

Barons Classic Car Auctions will partner with Charlie and The Italian Job to auction a 'rare and unique' example of this very limited-edition Mini on Friday, April 29.

Proceeds will go to grant-giving children’s charity Buttle UK to fund its Chances for Children Grants and support children living in poverty across the UK.

Limited edition car has sold out globally

Charlie, a racing driver and brand ambassador for Mini Cooper — who also runs an e-bike business in South East London — designed the special edition model.

He said: "It has elements of the Cooper logo, which is classic Formula 1 logo. It bares the number of the first ever race Mini, number 74, which won at Snetterton [Lombank Trophy].

"I had this car, which was great. There's 740 of them and they have all sold out globally.

"I didn't want to make money out of selling it so thought why don't we auction it off for The Italian Job, which is a charity very close to my father's heart and my grandfather even was involved."

John Cooper CBE, who would have been 98 this year, died in 2000, just as the new Mini was launching.

The motoring giant was a two-time F1 world champion constructor and worked alongside legendary racers such as Sir Jackie Stewart and Sir Jack Brabham.

He developed the original Mini into the Mini Cooper in the 1960s. The vehicle has been owned by German automotive company BMW since 2000.

Charlie with his grandfather John Cooper in 1985

Charlie added: "He was lucky enough to see the future of the Mini and Mini Cooper, which was great. In his last years, he saw that legacy would continue."

The Lot — a Cooper Family owned ‘John Cooper Anniversary edition Hatch MINI’ — has been described as a 'once in the lifetime opportunity' to own a 'very special car with a unique heritage'.

In addition to style tweaks, unique decals and exclusive colours to trim, there are three generations of Cooper family signatures on the dashboard.

The original retail value of the car was £35,500. The car is brand new and has delivery miles only.

Charlie, and his father Mike, wanted to ensure the sale of the car raises as much money as possible for the Italian Job and Buttle UK, by adding the Cooper family-owned private registration W9RKS into the mix — as a special tribute to John Cooper’s heritage as an F1 champion.

The car unique registration alone has an estimated value of £4,500. The Cooper family will hand over the car to the winning bidder at a special presentation.

'A very philanthropic gesture'

Freddie St George. from Steyning, co-founded the Mini trip — known as The Italian Job — with his 86-year-old Italian mother Guilia. He became an MBE in 2021.

On the auction, he said: "It's really quite special. It's an exclusive little car.

"It's a lovely and generous [of Mike and Charlie]. It's a very philanthropic gesture.

"Buttle provides grants to families in crisis all over the country.

"They've been amazing through the pandemic, being a real lifeline to families.

"They do an incredible job on the frontline.

"This car will make a huge difference. It will take us over the £3m fundraising target."

Freddie said it was 'truly endearing' to see the third generation of the Cooper family, 'embracing the ethos of what we’re trying to do', adding: "His gesture of support is simply incredible and the money it raises will make an immediate difference in the lives of some very vulnerable children and young people."

Buttle UK CEO Joseph Howes said it was 'wonderful' that the Cooper family's support of The Italian Job 'endures to this day'.

He added: "John Cooper’s grandson, Charlie, has made such a significant donation with this Mini.

"One that will have a huge impact in funding more of Buttle UK's Chances for Children grants, at what is such a difficult time for so many families across the UK."

Tim, Barons, auction manager at Barons Classic Car Auctioneers said: “Barons are incredibly excited to be offer such a rare model of the MINI at auction, particularly with the proceeds of the sale going to charity.

"Buttle UK is a great charity that do wonderful work for those in need, so we are honoured to have been asked to offer the car for sale."