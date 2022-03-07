James Hutchinson, 32, will feature in the new series that transforms ordinary people with musical talent into some of the biggest stars on the planet, including Rag’N’Bone Man, Michael Bublé, Amy Whinehouse and Ariana Grande.

Starstruck is a new ITV series that shows ordinary members of the public with great talents transform into some of the biggest stars, including Rag'N'Bone Man, Michael Bublé, Amy Winehouse and Ariana Grande.

Four teams of three appear on the show and battle it out every week for a chance to win £50,000.

James is an retail communcations manager by day and an Olly Murs tribute by night

James, who grew up in Lincolnshire, is a retail communication manager for The Body Shop by day and an Olly Murs tribute by night, and described his Starstruck journey as a dream come true.

James said: “I have always kind of gone for these type of reality TV shows, it has always been something I’ve wanted to do. I got to Britain’s Got Talent ten years ago but I didn’t have the best experience, so when I saw this show advertised it jumped out at me and I thought ‘oh this sounds really good, I want to be part of this.”

Originally auditioning to transform into Olly Murs, James cannot reveal which celebrity he will actually be impersonating at the weekend, but said getting to perform as someone else was exciting.

James has auditioned for many talent shows including The Voice, X Factor and Britian's Got Talent

“Last weekend’s episode put a bit of a curveball in for everybody as the people transformed into Olly Murs. I had people messaging me asking ‘where are you’.

“I did this to be someone else for a change, I’ve been doing my Olly Murs tribute for the last ten years and it was really good just to audition as someone else and become someone else.”

James’ episode of Starstruck was filmed in May of last year, so prior to the tape, James said he had to sneak around trying to keep this opportunity a secret.

“This has been one of the biggest secrets I’ve ever had. Sneaking off during the lockdowns and having time off work and not being able to tell anyone what I’m doing has been so hard.

“It was weird and to kind of start to see people again was very strange but it was so nice to have that positivity from everyone and the whole process was just incredible. The team behind it must have worked so hard to get the show to where it needs to be, especially during the pandemic.”

James added: “Being able to finally perform after not being able to for so long was just incredible and to have the opportunity to showcase what I can do in front of the nation is just so amazing with it being something I have always wanted to do, and actually know that all of this is in a positive light.

“I am kind of nervous but excited to see how everyone reacts to my performance.”

James said it would mean the world to him if he was to win the £50,000. He said: “It would mean so much to win the money, I’d be inspired and motivated to continue with my music career but perform more as myself and be known as “James William” rather than the tribute I do.

“I record my music in the Netherlands with a music producer there and I’d go record some more music to share with everyone.”