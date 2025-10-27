Asda unveils life-size poppy soldier at Ferring store after craft group stepped in to support Poppy Appeal

Asda has thanked a Ferring-based craft group for its help in creating a unique Poppy Appeal installation, featuring a life-size soldier and two horses' heads.

The Crafty Angels have worked with Asda Ferring community champion Gary Baines to create the display at the Littlehampton Road store, near Worthing.

Gary said: "As we approach a time of reflection and remembrance, Asda Ferring is proud to host a unique installation, thanks to the local group The Crafty Angels."

He said it all started with a conversation he had in August, chatting to The Crafty Angels founder Nikki Leggett, and blossomed into a truly fitting tribute.

Asda Ferring community champion Gary Baines with Ferring Poppy Appeal co-ordinator Shirley Boycott and The Crafty Angels founder Nikki Leggett with her husband Steve

The craft group was established in October 2020 with just six members and has now grown to more than 100 people who knit, crochet and sew items for local charities, including heart cushions for breast cancer patients.

To date, the group has donated more than 11,000 handmade items and Nikki won the Community Hero Award at the Worthing Community Awards 2025 in honour of her dedication.

Gary said: "Forty members recently came together to support Shirley Boycott, Ferring’s co-ordinator for the Royal British Legion. Shirley has been fundraising for this worthy cause for five years and the group contributed by stitching over 1,800 poppies.

"These poppies were used to create 'Albert', named in honour of Nikki’s grandfather, Albert Edward Brown, who served in World War One with the Queen’s Royal West Surrey Regiment.

"Two horse heads were also crafted to commemorate the animals that served in wartime campaigns. Nikki’s husband, Steve, played a vital role by building the base and props that bring the installation to life.

"The display also features a touching poem written by Paige, who was just 11 years old at the time. Nikki met Paige while working at a local school and the poem serves as a beautiful reminder that the spirit of remembrance continues through future generations.

"We warmly invite you to visit Asda Ferring to see Albert and speak with Shirley or one of her fantastic volunteers, who will be collecting in store."