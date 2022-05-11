Ashdown Forest car owners report thefts of catalytic converters

A pair of car owners in Ashdown Forest has reported to Sussex Police the theft of their catalytic converter.

Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted.

The police said they are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

According to police, adark coloured van may have been seen in the area and left towards Uckfield.

Police said the owner of a Toyota reported the theft from a vehicle parked at the Old Lodge Nature Reserve, off the B2026 High Road at Hartfield, between 11am and midday on April 25.

Then between 1pm to 2.30pm on April 29 another owner of a Toyota reported a theft from her vehicle in a car park at the junction of High Road, Hartfield and Black Hill.

Officers believe other vehicle owners in the car park may have witnessed the incident or have information and are appealing for them to come forward with information.

Police said catalytic converter theft most often occurs in car parks, but can happen anywhere. Thieves may then sell these converters via scrapyards, online, or ship them out of the country.

Hybrid vehicles are more often targeted, as their metals are more valuable, but police say any vehicle can be at risk of catalytic converter theft.

Advice on catalytic converter theft, including on tips to help prevent it and information on how to report it is available on the Sussex Police website.

Anyone with information is asked by police to report it online or call 101 and quote serial 810 of 25/04 or serial 531 of 29/04/2022.