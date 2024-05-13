Astronaut Tim Peake visits Petworth Scouting camp where troop president receives top honour
Acting District Commissioner for Petworth and Pulborough Matt Pike awarded Dave his 50 years Long Service Badge.
Dave, who lives in Storrington with wife Lynne, started his Scouting in Petworth as a Cub Scout moving on to be a Scout then a young Leader before taking over running Fittleworth Cub Scout pack. He then continued his Scouting in various district and county positions.
During the annual Petworth Park Camp Dave escorted Scouting Ambassador Tim Peake and his wife around the campsite where he took part in a few of the activities alongside young Scouts and Guides and answered numerous questions they excitedly asked him.
“His visit added to Dave’s achievement and made it a day he will always remember,” said Lynne.
Dave himself added: “I am honoured to receive this 50 year award at this camp as it is a long standing annual district event which I have helped to run and support over the last 45 years with many long standing Scouting friends.”