Astronaut Tim Peake visits Petworth Scouting camp where troop president receives top honour

Astronaut Tim Peake was among guests at Petworth and Pulborough Scouts and Guides’ annual Petworth Park Camp which saw troop president Dave Grimwood receive a top honour.

Acting District Commissioner for Petworth and Pulborough Matt Pike awarded Dave his 50 years Long Service Badge.

Dave, who lives in Storrington with wife Lynne, started his Scouting in Petworth as a Cub Scout moving on to be a Scout then a young Leader before taking over running Fittleworth Cub Scout pack. He then continued his Scouting in various district and county positions.

During the annual Petworth Park Camp Dave escorted Scouting Ambassador Tim Peake and his wife around the campsite where he took part in a few of the activities alongside young Scouts and Guides and answered numerous questions they excitedly asked him.

Petworth and Pulborough Scouts and Guides’ troop president Dave Grimwood with astronaut and Scouting Ambassador Tim Peake

“His visit added to Dave’s achievement and made it a day he will always remember,” said Lynne.