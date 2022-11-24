Letter from John Stedman, Rye Road, Rye

At last, concerns regarding the decision to focus cardiac services at the DGH Eastbourne are coming to the attention of the health trust.

The leader of Hastings Borough Council has written to the Health Secretary expressing his concern that this will involve a journey of over 20 miles each way for residents of Hastings.

Conquest Hospital, The Ridge, St Leonards.

Please also remember those of us over in the east of the area are also dependent on the Conquest services – Rye is already a 15 mile journey to the Conquest Hospital, and more than double that distance to the DGH in Eastbourne.

