At last concerns regarding the decision to focus cardiac services at the DGH Eastbourne away from Hastings Conquest Hospital are coming to the attention of the health trust

Letter from John Stedman, Rye Road, Rye

3 hours ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 10:13am

At last, concerns regarding the decision to focus cardiac services at the DGH Eastbourne are coming to the attention of the health trust.

The leader of Hastings Borough Council has written to the Health Secretary expressing his concern that this will involve a journey of over 20 miles each way for residents of Hastings.

Conquest Hospital, The Ridge, St Leonards.
Please also remember those of us over in the east of the area are also dependent on the Conquest services – Rye is already a 15 mile journey to the Conquest Hospital, and more than double that distance to the DGH in Eastbourne.

In fact it would much nearer (and critically, quicker) for us to go to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, but that is in another county and probably already swamped by unceasing housing development.

