The people of Hastings are deeply shocked to learn that the Conquest Hospital's Cardiac department is being moved to Eastbourne District General Hospital. The decision has been taken by a small unelected group with no consultation and with complete disregard to the logistics, also ignoring the inescapable fact of the severe shortage of ambulances.
As Dr Young explains, it is absolutely crucial that a heart patient receives a rapid response to this fatal condition. My own husband died in 9 minutes even with paramedics attending. He was only 44 years old.
To take a patient, in this condition on a 45 minute journey (more if it's from an outlying area) is criminal, and should be treated as such. We are not living in war-torn Ukraine.
Cardiac treatment delayed is cardiac treatment denied.
