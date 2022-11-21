Letter from Mrs M L Chatterton, Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards on Sea

The people of Hastings are deeply shocked to learn that the Conquest Hospital's Cardiac department is being moved to Eastbourne District General Hospital. The decision has been taken by a small unelected group with no consultation and with complete disregard to the logistics, also ignoring the inescapable fact of the severe shortage of ambulances.

SEE ALSO: NHS Sussex approves moving specialist heart surgeries from Hastings to Eastbourne

As Dr Young explains, it is absolutely crucial that a heart patient receives a rapid response to this fatal condition. My own husband died in 9 minutes even with paramedics attending. He was only 44 years old.

Aerial photos 2005: St Leonards. Conquest Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read....: A deeply worrying decision by our NHS Trust to move cardiac intervention services away from the Conquest Hospital in Hastings to Eastbourne

To take a patient, in this condition on a 45 minute journey (more if it's from an outlying area) is criminal, and should be treated as such. We are not living in war-torn Ukraine.