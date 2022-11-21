Edit Account-Sign Out
The people of Hastings are deeply shocked to learn that the Conquest Hospital's Cardiac department is being moved to Eastbourne District General Hospital

Letter from Mrs M L Chatterton, Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards on Sea

The people of Hastings are deeply shocked to learn that the Conquest Hospital's Cardiac department is being moved to Eastbourne District General Hospital. The decision has been taken by a small unelected group with no consultation and with complete disregard to the logistics, also ignoring the inescapable fact of the severe shortage of ambulances.

As Dr Young explains, it is absolutely crucial that a heart patient receives a rapid response to this fatal condition. My own husband died in 9 minutes even with paramedics attending. He was only 44 years old.

Aerial photos 2005: St Leonards. Conquest Hospital

To take a patient, in this condition on a 45 minute journey (more if it's from an outlying area) is criminal, and should be treated as such. We are not living in war-torn Ukraine.

Cardiac treatment delayed is cardiac treatment denied.

