Author and screen-writer David Quantick launches new book in Hastings bar

David, who lives in Hastings, was well known for his time writing for music publication NME (New Musical Express) and then went on to write material for Spitting Image, The Thick Of It, On The Hour and Harry Hill’s TV Burp.

He won an Emmy Award for his work on the HBO series Veep in 2015.

The new book is a collection of short stories, or what David describe as ‘imaginings from my mind’. It features surreal and other-worldly themes, touching on small-town horror, fairy tale and sci-fi. The stories are full of David’s sense of fun and absurdist humour and contain some unforgettable images.

The book came about when his wife challenged him to come up with a story a week.

David took part in a Q&A with Chris Shaw and took questions from the audience about his writing and his time working on NME. he told the Observer that most of the ideas for the stories in the new book came to him while walking the dog in the park in Hastings.

The book is available locally from Printed Matters book shop in Queens Road, Hastings.