Police officers and West Sussex County Council are taking steps to deal with a group of travellers who recently arrived in a Bognor Regis park, a spokesperson said.

The travellers reportedly arrived at Avisford Recreation Ground over the weekend, but a spokesperson for Arun District Council has made clear that they are aware of their presence.

They added that officials from West Sussex County Council have visited the site and served notice, starting the process for regaining possession of the land.

"The police are also aware and will investigate if there is justification to use their powers to move the group on,” they added. “If they can’t, then possession of the land will need to be regained at court.

Avisford Park Recreation Ground, in Rose Green.

“We would highlight the importance of ensuring vulnerable sites are protected from incursions as far as possible.”