Inspectors said Oban House, in Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, is ‘inadequate’ in terms of ‘safety’ and ‘leadership, adding that the quality of care at the facility also requires improvement.

The care home provides accommodation and personal care for up to thirty people with age-related frailties or living with dementia. At the time of the inspection, 24 people were living on the site.

CQC officers said the provision of care at the facility failed to meet standards in a number of clear and important ways. The report, which was published on June 8, says: “People's health and associated risks were not robustly assessed,” adding: “Risk assessments for people who required support with conditions such as, diabetes, epilepsy and Parkinson's disease were either vague or not completed.”

Abuse was also a potential issue, with inspectors pointing out that the provider’s policy did not contain details of local safeguarding arrangements, and many staff did not know they could raise concerns with the local authority: “Not all staff had received safeguarding training, new staff had not always received this training as part of their induction package,” the report said.

Despite this, patients made sure to tell inspectors that they felt safe, with one relative saying: “My relative feels comfortable, in that they at their ease, they don't feel threatened or vulnerable or at risk."

Not all patient accounts were so positive, however, and one person told inspectors they felt infantilised by staff who didn’t want to do paperwork: "They treat me like a baby,” they said, explaining that they’d like to go out more than they are allowed. “They don't want me to have accidents because they don't like filling in the forms."

The service’s overall rating means it has been placed under special measures, which means it will be kept under review. If the CQC does not decide to revoke the provider’s licence, they will reinspect within the next six months. If significant improvements are not made, the CQC will begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service.