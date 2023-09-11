The Autumn Show & Game Fair and the South of England International Horse Trials join forces in West Sussex this September.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24, from 9am to 5pm, at the South of England Showground in Ardingly.

Organisers said the extravaganza will be memorable for guests of all ages and their dogs.

Corrie Ince, show director for the South of England Agricultural Society, said: “Following the success of last year's event, we are thrilled to announce the return of the combined Autumn Show & International Horse Trials. This year, we have expanded the show programme to offer an even more extensive range of displays in a new centrally located Countryside Ring. While our primary focus remains on encouraging visitors of all ages, including our four-legged friends, to participate in the vast array of countryside pursuits available, the inclusion of the Horse Trials means the spectacle is taken to new heights.

“Furthermore, we hope to remind everyone that the South of England Agricultural Society is a charity. As well as showcasing land-based and allied industries and celebrating countryside pursuits, any profits we make from our shows will help support people across the South East with an interest or involvement in agriculture and other land-based industries. From inspiring school children to learn about the land to offering grants for people working in the farming sector or land-based colleges- when you buy a ticket, you will also be doing your bit to help the future generation.”

Tickets are available from www.seas.org.uk. They cost £13.05 for adults and £11.25 for senior citizens/students (inclusive of a 10 per cent advance discount until September 15). Under 16s can get in for free (suggested donation of £2 for children aged 5-15).

There will be countryside pursuits, displays, and interactive activities with the highlight being South of England International CCI*** and CCI** Horse Trials. These trials are affiliated with the esteemed Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) and attract top international riders.

