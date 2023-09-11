Boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club named after club legend following 76 years of service

The boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club has been named after a long-serving volunteer and club legend.

Burgess Hill Town FC said the suite’s name was chosen to honour John Buck for his 76 years of service.

He was joined by family members, friends and club officials at the unveiling of The John Buck Suite in August.

Chairman Vince Alfieri said: “I see and speak with JB regularly. As well as being a fun loving character, he still adds huge value to the club as part of the ‘Monday Club’ and looks after the ground and facilities.”

Phil Dennett, 73, of Burgess Hill, who has known John for more than 40 years, said: “Fantastic servants like John Buck are the reason local football will always survive, whatever the state of the professional game. He is an outstanding example of club loyalty in the long history of Burgess Hill football.”

The announcement was a surprise to John and people can watch a video of the big reveal on Hillians TV on YouTube.

In the Hillians TV video John said the club was a huge part of this life along with his family. He said: “Without the football club, at my age I think I’d be lost now. I love the people. The people still talk to me in the town. I haven’t got a clue who they are but they remember me from being involved in the football club and it’s lovely that people do recognise that.”

John explained that he played for the club from about 1948 to 1960. He said he had a two-year break from playing to do his national service but was still involved with the club during this time. After he finished playing, John went on to do 63 years of volunteering, bringing his total service to roughly 76 years.

The club said that, while he was playing, John helped the Hillians achieve County league and senior status. They said he stopped playing due to work commitments as an aircraft engineer for BA. But since 1960 he has held the roles of vice chairman, social secretary, promoter, bar steward, PA announcer and groundsman.