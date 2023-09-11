BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club named after club legend following 76 years of service

The boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club has been named after a long-serving volunteer and club legend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:22 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill Town FC said the suite’s name was chosen to honour John Buck for his 76 years of service.

He was joined by family members, friends and club officials at the unveiling of The John Buck Suite in August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairman Vince Alfieri said: “I see and speak with JB regularly. As well as being a fun loving character, he still adds huge value to the club as part of the ‘Monday Club’ and looks after the ground and facilities.”

Most Popular
The boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club has been named after long-serving volunteer and club legend John BuckThe boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club has been named after long-serving volunteer and club legend John Buck
The boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club has been named after long-serving volunteer and club legend John Buck

Phil Dennett, 73, of Burgess Hill, who has known John for more than 40 years, said: “Fantastic servants like John Buck are the reason local football will always survive, whatever the state of the professional game. He is an outstanding example of club loyalty in the long history of Burgess Hill football.”

The announcement was a surprise to John and people can watch a video of the big reveal on Hillians TV on YouTube.

Read More
Read more: Five people arrested after jewellery theft in Burgess Hill

In the Hillians TV video John said the club was a huge part of this life along with his family. He said: “Without the football club, at my age I think I’d be lost now. I love the people. The people still talk to me in the town. I haven’t got a clue who they are but they remember me from being involved in the football club and it’s lovely that people do recognise that.”

The boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club has been named after long-serving volunteer and club legend John BuckThe boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club has been named after long-serving volunteer and club legend John Buck
The boardroom at Burgess Hill Town Football Club has been named after long-serving volunteer and club legend John Buck
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John explained that he played for the club from about 1948 to 1960. He said he had a two-year break from playing to do his national service but was still involved with the club during this time. After he finished playing, John went on to do 63 years of volunteering, bringing his total service to roughly 76 years.

The club said that, while he was playing, John helped the Hillians achieve County league and senior status. They said he stopped playing due to work commitments as an aircraft engineer for BA. But since 1960 he has held the roles of vice chairman, social secretary, promoter, bar steward, PA announcer and groundsman.

John has also previously been presented with a 50 year service award by the FA.

Related topics:Phil DennettBurgess Hill