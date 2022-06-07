Award for parishioner

Rustington Parish Council’s 2022 Parishioners’ Award has been given to Annet Ziraba.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 2:50 pm

At the council’s annual meeting last month, the award was said to be in recognition of her outstanding caring commitment and dedication to helping to ensure social inclusion for many members of the community of Rustington.

The award is made on an annual basis, in recognition of outstanding public service to the community, and all Rustington parishioners or individuals from outside of the parish, who make an outstanding contribution for the benefit of the community of Rustington, are eligible.

The recipient receives £50, together with the Austen Beard Trophy to hold for one year, as well as a commemorative scroll, dish or trophy to keep as a memento.

Annet Ziraba received Rustington's annual Parishioner Award

The 2022 Award will be presented to Miss Ziraba following the council's Annual Civic Thanksgiving Service in September.

