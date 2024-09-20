Award winning Bexhill pub has Autumn beer festival this weekend

The pub, which was voted best in Sussex by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) a few months ago, will have a wide range of ales from traditional independent breweries around the country, as well as a selection of six traditional ciders and perries on offer.

Cheese rolls will be available and the opening times are Friday 12-10, Saturday 12-10 and Sunday 12-9.

The Brickmakers Arms alehouse was opened in November 2019 by real ale enthusiasts Robin Hill and Martin Payne and has gone from strength to strength. Earlier this year it served up its 100th different real ale.

It took its name from the fact that in the 1930’s was used as a premises by the nearby Lunsford Brick and Tile Manufacturing Co. who operated a quarry in Sussex.

Real ale is served up straight from the barrel from a glass-fronted stillage which is cooled to cellar temperature. The pub also offers a wide selection of real ciders.

In 2021 it was named Conversion to Pub Use Award in CAMRA’s prestigious Pub Design Awards, held in conjunction with Historic England to celebrate exceptional pubs across the country that have undergone conversion or conservation work, or are newly built.

Have you read? Popular Bexhill street market returns this weekend

Have you read? In pictures: Beautiful Sussex garden wins national award

1 . Brickmakers Beer Festival Brickmakers Beer Festival Photo: supplied

2 . supplied Brickmakers Beer Festival Photo: supplied

3 . Brickmakers Beer Festival Brickmakers Beer Festival Photo: supplied

4 . Brickmakers Beer Festival Brickmakers Beer Festival Photo: supplied