Award winning Bognor Regis bookshop to host spellbinding 'Magic of Books' day

Taking place on Sunday, July 31, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, the big day will feature costumes and props from the Harry Potter movies, story-telling with local author Kate Thompson, a bespoke Platform Nine and Three Quarters for photo opportunities and more.

Heygates Bookshop owner Jason Passingham said ‘The Magic of Books Day’ is all about celebrating and sharing the power of the written word, adding: “I really want to show people the magic contained within the pages of a book, and the easiest way to release it is to open it up and read. But to help show what we mean, we will be having things on the day that have been inspired by the words on the page.”

In order to celebrate the bookshop’s event, staff have specially scheduled a screening of DC League of Super-Pets. A newly-released feature animation based on a graphic novel, it asks what would happen if super heroes like Batman and Superman had pets – and how those pets might share their master’s superpowers.

The magic of books

"It’s great that we can join forces with Heygates Bookshop and work together on this project,” a spokesperson for the cinema said.

We plan to be showing the film at 10am, 1pm and 4pm on the day, but be sure to check direct with us at the cinema for availability and to pre-book your tickets’.

Mr Passingham continued: “we are so pleased to be working with the cinema in this way, as there is a natural synergy between books and films. I very much hope that we will be able to work on projects together in the future. Both children and adults’ literacy is a cause close to my heart, and anything we can do as a business to help encourage it, and maybe improve it, can only be a good thing, but like with all things, the spark of interest needs to be generated, and we hope days such as this will make that happen.”