Award winning Hastings community pub has Halloween fancy dress party

By Andy Hemsley
Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:21 BST
People are invited to dress up and join in the fun when the Tower pub holds its annual Fancy Dress Halloween Party on Saturday October 26 from 7.30pm.

The pub, in Tower Road, St Leonards has won multiple CAMRA awards for being a community pub and for its fine range of beers and ciders.

Saturday’s party includes Halloween snacks, spooky music, prizes for fancy dress as well as pumpkin carving and games.

The pub offers seven real ales and six ciders with prices starting at £4 a pint. You check what beers are on using the free Real Ale Finer app.

Related topics:HastingsTowerSt LeonardsCAMRATower Road
