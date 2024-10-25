Award winning Hastings community pub has Halloween fancy dress party

The pub, in Tower Road, St Leonards has won multiple CAMRA awards for being a community pub and for its fine range of beers and ciders.

Saturday’s party includes Halloween snacks, spooky music, prizes for fancy dress as well as pumpkin carving and games.

The pub offers seven real ales and six ciders with prices starting at £4 a pint. You check what beers are on using the free Real Ale Finer app.

