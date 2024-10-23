Coffin to be carried through streets of Sussex town in unique Halloween festival

Hastings Voodoo Festival has been going for more than a decade now and has drawn a dedicated following.

The procession sees people in elaborate costumes, carrying flaming torches, and led by a New Orleans style Mardi Gras band.

The fun starts at 7pm when people gather at the Lord Nelson pub in Hastings Old Town at 7pm. They then follow the coffin and band down pedestrianised George Street to the Albion for a gig with King Size Slim and his band.

Hastings has a reputation for exotic and elaborate celebrations and in February holds a Fat Tuesday Festival which is the biggest Mardi Gras event in the UK. The town recently held its annual bonfire celebrations which saw a river of flaming torches and a huge bonfire and fireworks display on the beach.

Pictures of last year’s event by Sara-Louise Bowrey.

