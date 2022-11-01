Casper’s Magic Wings by Suzi Lewis-Barned is the follow-up to Ned Gets Worried, which came out in December 2021.

Both books are published by Amazon and both feature elegant illustrations by Suzi’s 93-year-old mother Ursula.

“Her drawings really convey the character of the animals and the emotions that underpin the story,” said Suzi. “I love their simplicity and I also loved working with my mother. It was really special. She’s so incredibly talented but always so modest and self-effacing about her work.”

Children's author Suzi Lewis-Barned at her home with her mother and illustrator Ursula Lewis-Barned. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2210312

Suzi said it was also great to work with her mother because she had previously worked with her father years ago on her first book, Tales of Abunuwas and Other African Stories, published by Ragged Bears.

Casper’s Magic Wings is about a pony who wants to be brave but is made to feel scared and worthless by the bullying Magpie. Thankfully, Casper’s friend Swallow is on hand to take him on a magical flying adventure and show him the importance of self-belief.

Suzi’s ‘day job’ is writing about health for her business, Lewis-Barned, which she runs with her husband David. She said she did not set out to tackle issues of anxiety and bullying in her stories but it simply evolved that way.

Suzi feels that people experiencing anxiety or bullying should reach out for help and see that others have to deal with these issues too.

“It’s a good thing to be open about the fact that you don’t feel confident or that you feel lonely,” she said. “Admitting that and reaching out can be the first step to making things better.”

Suzi worked on her previous book, Ned Gets Worried, as a fun project during lockdown. It tells the story of a pony who is anxious about everything until his police horse friend Valiant shows him how to manage his feelings. The book received positive feedback, particularly from families who have children affected by autism.

She added: “My mother’s really delighted and has been sharing the books with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who are our best critics.”

Suzi explained that she chose ponies for her stories because her family spends a lot time with them, as well as horses.

“Ned is real,” she said. “Ned is my daughter’s pony and he lives in Balcombe.”

She continued: “He’s always been an anxious and spooky pony but he had a very special friend, Valiant, who was a police horse. Being with him seemed to help him feel more confident.”

Casper belonged to Louise Hewitt who designed the books, she added.

Suzi said: “Sadly Valiant and Casper have passed on now but they were very dear friend of Ned.”