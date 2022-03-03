When Chenelle and Clay Mayger sent a red, heart-shaped balloon into the sky in Worthing, they were hoping to share a message of love with the world.

Only one day passed when the couple, with two small children — aged one and seven months — received a message via Whatsapp from a family in Germany.

They had found the note and were inspired to help raise funds for refugees trying to flee the ongoing war in Ukraine.

German siblings Anna, Georg, and Sophia pictured with the red heart-shaped balloon sent from Worthing.

Chenelle, 32, said: "I sent the balloon up with the intention of spreading a bit of love.

"We thought it would be lovely to find how far it would go. We we'rent expecting much. We thought it might get stuck in a tree at the end of the road.

"We heard back a day later that a family had found the balloon in Germany. It was completely shocking."

The balloon was found by the Weig family, from Waldthurn.

Chenelle and Clay Mayger (pictured with their children Tyger and Roman) sent a red, heart-shaped balloon into the sky in Worthing, they were hoping to share a message of love with the world.

According to an article in German newspaper Onetz, the note got caught in a tree in Frankenrieth. It was spotted by eight-year-old Anna, her brother Georg, six, and their younger sister Sophia, four, on their way back from football training.

With the help of their parents, Stefanie and Stefan, they retrieved the balloon and translated the text.

It read: "To all who find this symbol of love. We promote love all over the world ... Please send confirmation that our love has returned and indicate where it was found, if possible."

Chenelle added: "We would never have imagined it would of made it so far in one day and found its way to such a similar family to ouris wanting to continue the chain of love as well as raising money for such a worthy and needy cause at this horrible time."

The Onetz article said the story showed what 'international understanding and friendship can look like these days'.

Mrs Weig will let 'balloons of peace' rise into the Waldthurn sky tomorrow (Friday, March 4).

As quoted in the German article, she said: "Come by everyone and let's set a sign for love, peace, justice and against war."

Chenelle and Clay's balloon made its way to Germany after just a day. The wind blew the balloon 1,150 kilometers from England to the northern Upper Palatinate.

Only donations for Ukraine are requested. All proceeds from donations, bratwurst and beverage sales of the 'joint peace action' will go to the German Red Cross for forwarding to Ukraine.

Chenelle is planning to launch her own fundraising campaign to support refugees in Ukraine.

She was reveal more details in due course.

In the meantime, her family will continue to support their new friends in Germany.

"We will definitely stay in touch," Chenelle said.