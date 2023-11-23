A book which was signed by Banksy has sold for £3,400 at auction after it was bought in an East Sussex charity shop.

It was undiscovered and bought for just £3 at a charity shop in Eastbourne - recently named as having the most charity shops in the country.

Jeannette May from Eastbourne Auctions said: "It was only a matter of time before another unforgotten gem was discovered in one of the 35 outlets in this not so sleepy town.

A book which was signed by Banksy has sold for £3,400 at auction after it was bought in an Eastbourne charity shop. Picture: Eastbourne Auctioneers

"To be honest, it could just be another copy until you find out it is personally signed to “Brian”.

"Brian Haw was a British Peace protester known for his anti-war campaign, setting up camp for almost ten years in Parliament Square London in the early 2000s.

"Brian didn’t fight. He stood, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for ten years until he died in 2011.

"Banksy and Brian both challenged the then Labour government visually with their presence in London for several years.

Inside the cover of the book, the inscription reads: "Brian. Thanks for being the best inspiration in London. Banksy, 2005." Picture: Eastbourne Auctioneers

"They both obviously had this bond."

One of Banksy’s most notorious anti-war works was inspired by a protest led by Brian.

The book, published in 2005, had an estimated value of £600 to £800.