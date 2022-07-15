Barnham's future footie stars take part in summer tournament

Taking place over two days at the Aldingbourne Recreation Ground, the club gave players aged between seven and 14 the chance to show off their soccer skills for friends, family and team mates.

Hot food and drinks were available to all, and players under eight years old took part in a friendly tournament which each footballer received a participation medal.

All other age groups, meanwhile, took part in a round-robin tournament, with trophies given to the winners and runners-up.

Barnham Trojans Football Club

Club chairman Matt Terry said the annual summer tournament is the club's biggest fundraiser, adding: “This year was especially crucial because we haven’t been able to run once since 2019 due to the pandemic.

"These kind of events come at a cost and, as a non-profit making club we have to turn to the support of local companies to make these events possible.”

This year’s event was paid for in part by Vistry South East, the homebuilder behind a 175 home development at Avisford Grange, Walberton, which contributed £600 to the event.

Ginny James, a sales and marketing director for the company said: “As soon as we received the Barnham Trojans Football Club’s sponsorship request, we were keen to get involved and show our commitment to supporting this grassroots sports club.

“The tournament looked like a fantastic day, and it’s a pleasure to see the players being awarded their well-deserved trophies.”