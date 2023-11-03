The streets of Battle will be a river on fire on Saturday night when the big ​bonfire celebrations take place

The historic town lays claim to having the oldest bonfire society in the world. In 1646, St Mary’s Church allocated 2 shillings and 6 pence in funds for gunpowder treason rejoicing. Since then there have been annual celebrations, with the exception of black-out during World War 2, when a single candle was lit on the Abbey Green fire site.

The big torch lit procession and fireworks display takes place in the evening but events are taking place from the morning.

At 10am church bells will signal the arrival of ‘The Oldest Guy in the World’ on the Abbey Green accompanied by Saxon Warriors and children’s procession. The information and souvenir stalls open.

Battle Bonfire

Judging of the Children’s Guy and Fancy Dress Competition takes place on the Abbey Green at 10.30am, by the Battel Bonfire Boyes President.

Road closures in Battle come into force at 6pm. A maroon, at 7.45pm, will signal the departure of the procession from Market Road and proceed down the High Street and Lower Lake to the Station Approach.

The procession turns at Station Approach and returns to the Abbey Green. Battel Bonfire Boyes will enter the Abbey Gatehouse to keep the traditional involvement of Battle Abbey within the celebrations. The procession will then make its way back up the High Street to the roundabout before coming back down to the Abbey Green where the bonfire will be lit to the traditional cry and the firework display will commence.

Societies from across the county are set to take part, including those from Hastings, Rye, Robertsbridge, Northiam and Staplecross. Battle Bonfire is a traditional event, not deemed suitable for young children or those with a nervous disposition During the event the streets will be crowded and there will be ﬁre and loud ﬁreworks.

Due to the crowded nature of the event, it is not suitable for pushchairs.

People should not bring any fireworks to the event and follow all instructions given by marshals. Please ensure you carry any medical supplies you require such as asthma inhalers.

Battel Bonfire Boyes are famous for their pyrotechnic display. However, because the event takes place on the public highway, there is no dedicated viewing area for the event and the area around the Abbey Green gets very crowded.