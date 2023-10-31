BREAKING
In 37 pictures Sussex village holds one of the most atmospheric bonfire celebrations of the season

The event saw a procession of flaming torches following a route down dark country lanes from the small village of Staplecross to nearby Cripps Corner.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:13 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:23 GMT

It took place on a day of torrential rain that saw serious flooding in the nearby town of Hastings. That did not deter organiser and bonfire societies from across the county, which descended on the village to take part in the event.

The procession was led by the Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire Society in their distinctive sinister clown outfits. Societies taking part included those from Hastings, Battle, Lewes, Robertsbridge and Northiam.

It finished at a field where a huge bonfire was lit and a fireworks display took place.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton

