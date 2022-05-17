A free event and celebration of Lewes incorporating the Battle of Lewes reenactment, medieval traders and historical displays and demonstration took place this weekend.

Battle of Lewes: Photos from this weekend's procession

History lovers took to the street of Lewes this weekend for the The Battle of Lewes re-enactment

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 10:48 am

The procession celebrates the famous conflict from the Second Barons' War on May 14, 1264.

The event incorporates the Battle of Lewes re-enactment, medieval traders and historical displays and demonstrations.

Graham Franks was there to take photos, here are some of the best ones….

1. JPSEnews-17-05-22-Battle of Lewes-SSX.jpgupload

The procession features the spectacle of King Henry III and Prince Edward’s Royalist army in mortal combat on the streets of Lewes against the forces of Simon de Montfort and his rebel barons.

Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS PHOTOGRAPHY

2. JPSEnews-17-05-22-Battle of Lewes-SSX.jpgupload

The event is the country's only full contact battle re-enactment through the streets of the town

Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS PHOTOGRAPHY

3. JPSEnews-17-05-22-Battle of Lewes-SSX

The procession promotes and celebrates the famous battle from the Second Barons' War on May 14, 1264.

Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS PHOTOGRAPHY

4. JPSEnews-17-05-22-Battle of Lewes-SSX.jpgupload

The re-enactment through the streets of the town at various points on the High Street, from The Gallops to Lewes Castle, and Lewes Priory.

Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS PHOTOGRAPHY

