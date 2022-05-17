The procession celebrates the famous conflict from the Second Barons' War on May 14, 1264.
The event incorporates the Battle of Lewes re-enactment, medieval traders and historical displays and demonstrations.
Graham Franks was there to take photos, here are some of the best ones….
1. JPSEnews-17-05-22-Battle of Lewes-SSX.jpgupload
The procession features the spectacle of King Henry III and Prince Edward’s Royalist army in mortal combat on the streets of Lewes against the forces of Simon de Montfort and his rebel barons.
Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS PHOTOGRAPHY
2. JPSEnews-17-05-22-Battle of Lewes-SSX.jpgupload
The event is the country's only full contact battle re-enactment through the streets of the town
Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS PHOTOGRAPHY
3. JPSEnews-17-05-22-Battle of Lewes-SSX
The procession promotes and celebrates the famous battle from the Second Barons' War on May 14, 1264.
Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS PHOTOGRAPHY
4. JPSEnews-17-05-22-Battle of Lewes-SSX.jpgupload
The re-enactment through the streets of the town at various points on the High Street, from The Gallops to Lewes Castle, and Lewes Priory.
Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS PHOTOGRAPHY